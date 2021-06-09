ESPN’s Jay Williams responds to Kevin Durant’s ‘f–kin lie’ claim

Jay Williams isn’t backing down.

The ESPN analyst — whom Kevin Durant accused of lying on national television about an apparent encounter they had years ago — addressed the situation on Wednesday.

"I stand by my story," Williams said on his "Keyshawn JWill & Zubin" show, one day after the drama began.

"I was probably wrong for sharing a personal story, but that’s what we do, we share personal stories," Williams admitted of the apparent conversation the pair had at a holiday party for Durant’s business.

"But (Tuesday) I sat there, I’m not going back and forth on social media. I was with my family all day staying positive, it’s all good. It was meant as a compliment, there are levels to this."

In his initial comments on Tuesday, Williams claimed Durant confronted him at a holiday party for comparing his style of play to that of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Kevin Durant comes up to me at the club and says, ‘Yo, don’t you ever compare me to Giannis again. Don’t you ever do that again,’ " Williams recalled.

"And he’s like, ‘Nah, don’t ever compare that dude to me. Don’t ever.’ "

After Williams’ comments went viral, Durant responded on Tuesday and said the NBA player-turned-analyst’s story was a "f–kin lie." He added that Williams "can NEVER speak for" him.

Durant later tweeted, "Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s–t, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny a– talk about who’s better and legacy and all that dumb ass s–t. I don’t even talk like that."

In his latest response on Wednesday, Williams suggested that his initial comments were meant to be a compliment to Durant.

"It was about saying how different KD is. It’s unfortunate that KD felt that way at that moment, but I wish KD nothing but love and all the best success," he said.

"I hope [the Nets] win the championship. We talk about them every single day. Shoot, the other day I was talking about him being the best player in the world. So, that’s alI I gotta say about that. We’re moving on … and that’s the end of that, in my opinion."

Williams concluded with a hint that he may address the situation again at a later date.

"There’s some other people that made some other comments that I might address later on, but we’ll save that for another day," he said.