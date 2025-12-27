Expand / Collapse search
College Football

ESPN star takes swipe at Johnny Manziel for missing guest spot

Manziel was supposed to be a guest picker on 'College GameDay' for the Texas A&M-Miami matchup

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was set to be the guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" for the College Football Playoff matchup between his alma mater, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Miami Hurricanes.

However, at the last second, NBA champion Alex Caruso was put into Manziel's spot after the former quarterback backed out. Manziel apologized in a post on his Instagram Stories, saying the reason he missed his spot was out of his control and suggested he was battling an illness.

Johnny Manziel at a 2024 game

Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30, 2024. (Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images)

Questions about the reason for him dropping out rose as he was reportedly spotted at the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight the night before in Miami, Florida.

ESPN's Rece Davis still seemed to be unsettled over the situation as he alluded to it in a recent podcast.

"When you go to a fight like that, you've got to be very careful about where you eat breakfast the next morning," he said on the "College GameDay Podcast." "Because it can leave you ill and give you difficulty in reaching the locales where you are scheduled to be. But I digress.

Rece Davis looks on

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025. (Michael C. Johnson/Imagn Images)

"I just wondered, is that what the kids are calling it these days? A bad breakfast? Anyway, wouldn't cast aspersions anywhere. For those who follow closely, you'll be able to read between the lines there. You have to follow a little closely."

Manziel missed a closely contested matchup.

Texas A&M had a 6-0 lead with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter. Miami's Carson Beck then engineered a six-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Malachi Toney.

Johnny Manziel plays for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field on Sept. 7, 2013. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Miami won the game 10-3, and will meet Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

