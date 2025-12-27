ESPN star takes swipe at Johnny Manziel for missing guest spot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was set to be the guest picker on ESPN’s "College GameDay" for the College Football Playoff matchup between his alma mater, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Miami Hurricanes.

However, at the last second, NBA champion Alex Caruso was put into Manziel’s spot after the former quarterback backed out. Manziel apologized in a post on his Instagram Stories, saying the reason he missed his spot was out of his control and suggested he was battling an illness.

Questions about the reason for him dropping out rose as he was reportedly spotted at the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight the night before in Miami, Florida.

ESPN’s Rece Davis still seemed to be unsettled over the situation as he alluded to it in a recent podcast.

"When you go to a fight like that, you’ve got to be very careful about where you eat breakfast the next morning," he said on the "College GameDay Podcast." "Because it can leave you ill and give you difficulty in reaching the locales where you are scheduled to be. But I digress.

"I just wondered, is that what the kids are calling it these days? A bad breakfast? Anyway, wouldn’t cast aspersions anywhere. For those who follow closely, you’ll be able to read between the lines there. You have to follow a little closely."

Manziel missed a closely contested matchup.

Texas A&M had a 6-0 lead with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter. Miami’s Carson Beck then engineered a six-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Malachi Toney.

Miami won the game 10-3, and will meet Ohio State in the quarterfinals.