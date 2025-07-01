ESPN star slams WNBA players' treatment of Caitlin Clark amid All-Star ranking controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale came to the defense of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after her WNBA peers voted her as the ninth-best All-Star guard.

Clark’s ranking was a shock to many across the social media landscape. She was named one of the captains for the All-Star Game and received more than 1.2 million fan votes. The WNBA determined All-Star starters based on fan rank, media rank and player rank. The total weighted score helped determine the starters.

The second-year guard was ranked ninth among her fellow All-Stars,

"It is ABSURD the way that a # of players in the @WNBA have treated @CaitlinClark22! So sad but I bet they love the CHARTER FLIGHTS -the increase in SALARIES - the CROWDS -the TV Ratings since she arrived from @IowaWBB. No doubt she is THE BEST - thing to happen to the WNBA," he wrote on X.

He was far from the only one who voiced his opinion on the issue.

One potential reason why Clark’s peers ranked her so low among guards is due to playing only nine of the Fever’s 16 games this season. Clark has been dealing with injuries in her sophomore season, which continues now as she’s missed the last two games.

Clark had been struggling lately as well, going just 13-of-47 from three-point territory in her last three games.

Still, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals over 33.3 minutes per game this season. Only the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas – who could be among the 12 All-Star Game reserves, which will be selected by the league’s head coaches and announced this Sunday – has more assists per game (9.3), and she’s touched the hardwood in 12 contests this season.

While Clark has been integral in the rise of the WNBA’s popularity since breaking rookie and league records last season with the Fever, there have been many contentious moments with opponents. All the incidents became the talk of the sports world for a few days.

But Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will be the ones drafting players to their All-Star squads, and now they know who will be starting with them at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark’s Fever home, on July 19.

