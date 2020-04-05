British soccer star Kyle Walker apologizes after reported 'lockdown party' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker apologized Sunday and faces disciplinary action from the team after he reportedly defied lockdown conditions by throwing a tawdry party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun reported that he held a party involving two sex workers at his home last week, breaking the British government’s rules on social distancing. The country has been in the middle of a three-week lockdown due to coronavirus.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker said in a statement. “I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown,” Walker added. “I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

Manchester City, one of the English Premier League’s top clubs, announced it will look into Walker’s conduct.

The club put out a statement regarding the incident:

“Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules. Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

Walker has made 48 appearances for England during National team competition. He was the second English Premier League player to have been caught disobeying the government’s guidelines. Jack Grealish of Aston Villa was spotted at a party last weekend.

As of Sunday, Britain had close to 48,000 reported cases and over 4,900 deaths because of the coronavirus.