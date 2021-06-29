Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane lift England over Germany in Euro match

England is back in the Euro quarterfinal for the first time since 2012 after narrowly beating Germany, 2-0, on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling broke the scoreless tie in the 75th minute, getting the ball past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Thomas Muller nearly tied the matchup for Germany right after Sterling’s score. However, his shot missed to the left of English keeper Jordan Pickford.

Germany’s miss was England’s reward.

Harry Kane added to England’s fortune with a header from the center of the box. It was the Tottenham star’s first goal in the European Championship.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their oldest child, Prince George, 7, were in attendance at Wembley Stadium. Singer Ed Sheeran and Soccer legend David Beckham were also on hand.

England has not won the Euro since the tournament began in 2000.

England only had one win in 2000 and didn’t make it out of the group state. Wayne Rooney led the club to the quarterfinal in 2004 but lost to Portugal on penalties. England would make it to the quarterfinal in 2008 as well but lost in penalties to Italy.

Iceland knocked England out of the Round of 16, 2-1, only to eventually get trounced by France in the quarterfinal.

This time, England won’t have to worry about an early exit.

The club will play the winner between Sweden and Ukraine. With France’s exit on Monday, the European Championship appears to be as wide open as ever.