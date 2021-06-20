Expand / Collapse search
Eli Manning couldn’t resist jab at Tom Brady in Giants Father’s Day video

The retired Giants quarterback took part in an exchange of Father’s Day jokes with former center Shaun O’Hara

By Peter Botte | New York Post
Eli Manning has Dad jokes, even a few ribbing his brother and Tom Brady.

The retired Giants quarterback took part in an exchange of Father’s Day jokes with former center Shaun O’Hara, in a video posted Sunday by the team’s official Twitter account.

Of Brady, whose Patriots lost twice in the Super Bowl to the Giants, Manning asked: "What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine?"

He immediately answered his own question in a high-pitched impression, while flailing his arms up and down: "I can’t beat the Giants!"

O’Hara laughed and responded "You can’t throw it and catch it," channeling Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, who once was caught on video yelling at a heckling fan, "My husband cannot f—ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

After Manning repeated O’Hara’s words, Eli added, "That’s not really a joke, it’s kind of very true."

He then moved on to a quip about his older brother Peyton.

"What happened when Peyton Manning told his receivers a joke?" Eli asked. "It went over their heads."