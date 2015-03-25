Eagles' Maclin carted off with injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin suffered a right knee injury during practice on Saturday.

Maclin was on the ground for a few minutes as the Eagles' medical staff tended to him. The Missouri product was only able to put weight on his left leg as he was helped into the back of a cart.

The team said after practice that Maclin is still being evaluated.

In 15 games last season, Maclin caught 69 passes for 857 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 25-year-old Maclin is entering the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2009.