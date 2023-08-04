Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' Josh Sills taken off NFL commissioner's exempt list after being found not guilty of rape, kidnapping

Eagles announced Sills will return to the team's active roster

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills, who was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list Feb. 1, was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping Friday. 

The NFL notified the Eagles Sills will be taken off the commissioner’s exempt list and can report to training camp. 

The Eagles released a statement confirming that. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Sills walks

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) during training camp July 29, 2022, at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the commissioner’s exempt list, and he will return to the team’s active roster."

Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, said his client is expected to rejoin the Eagles in the coming days. 

"He’ll be able to build his football career and grow as a person and be successful in all of the things that he chooses to do. It’s unfortunate he was accused of this. It cost him a Super Bowl appearance," Connick said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "He will move on and live his life in a very honorable fashion."

POLICE REPORT REVEALS DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST EAGLES' JOSH SILLS AMID RAPE, KIDNAPPING INDICTMENT

Disturbing allegations were made against Sills after a Dec. 5, 2019, incident with a female in Guernsey County, Ohio. A report was released prior to the Eagles playing in the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. 

Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in the first degree. Connick said at the time the allegations were baseless and Sills would be aggressively defended. 

Josh Sills at the Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Josh Sills (72) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

The alleged victim was a 21-year-old female who told police Sills had dropped her and her cousin off at a relative’s home around 2 a.m. that day. But when she attempted to exit his vehicle, he "grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck."

The victim said Sills then "grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her." When a separate vehicle arrived behind his, Sills allegedly "grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck."

JASON KELCE'S WIFE DISMISSES PARENTING CRITICISM AFTER VIRAL VIDEO FROM EAGLES' TRAINING CAMP

The alleged victim claimed Sills forced her to perform a sex act on him and, despite repeated attempts to make him stop, it went on for "approximately 20 minutes."

The victim said Sills allowed her to leave the vehicle "if she would talk to him again."

Josh Sills in August 2022

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills during training camp Aug. 7, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After learning of the report at the time, the NFL was swift in placing Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prohibited him from traveling with the Eagles for the 2023 Super Bowl

No longer on the commissioner’s exempt list, Sills will look to get back on the field and become a part of the offensive line in training camp. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State played just one game in his rookie season in 2022. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.