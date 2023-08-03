Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Jason Kelce’s wife dismisses parenting criticism after viral video from Eagles’ training camp

Kelce and his wife welcomed their third child in February

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t taking parenting advice from critics on social media any time soon. 

Kylie Kelce took to social media to address the criticism her husband received after an innocent video of him playing with their two daughters on the field went viral on Instagram. 

Jason Kelce vs the Giants

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In a video shared by the NFL and Eagles social media pages, Kelce was seen playing with his two young girls after training camp earlier this week. 

"Jason Kelce’s daughters wait for him after every practice to do this," CBS NFL writer Jeff Kerr, who took the original video, said in a caption. 

While many users praised Kelce, some criticized the five-time All-Pro’s parenting skills, saying he was playing "fetch" with his kids. 

But Kylie Kelce wasn’t having it. 

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, runs out of the tunnel prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"People in these comments saying, ‘He’s playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!’" she said in a post to her Instagram Story.

"Just say you don’t have toddlers." 

Kylie Kelce also pointed out that her husband was counting, adding "they are technically racing." 

The couple welcomed their third child, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, in February, just weeks after Kelce played against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl. 

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, speaks with Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He revealed in the lead-up to the game that his wife would be traveling to Arizona with her OB-GYN because it was close to her due date. 

"[The doctor] and another person in the office generously decided to go to the Super Bowl with my wife to make sure that if anything does happen that they’ll be ready to assist her in any way."

Kelce announced in March that he would be returning for his 13th season in the NFL.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.