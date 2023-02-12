Eagles' Jalen Hurts hoping knack for 'finding a way to win' will continue in Super Bowl LVII

No matter where his football journey has taken him, Jalen Hurts has found a way to win.

Before Hurts heads into his first career Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, he sat down with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw to talk about that fact.

"Different head coaches, different OCs, different quarterback coaches. There’s been a lot of change, [but] in the midst of all that change, the one consistent thing has been me finding a way to win."

In college, it was the University of Alabama where Hurts was one of the best quarterbacks in the country. But in the national championship during his sophomore season, head coach Nick Saban decided to go with Tua Tagovailoa in the second half, benching Hurts. Tagovailoa would eventually lead them to another national title and he won the job in camp the following year.

That led Hurts to Oklahoma, where he didn’t let the transfer portal ruin his chances at the NFL. He had his best college season under head coach Lincoln Riley, totaling 3,851 yards with 32 passing touchdowns, both career-highs.

"I call everything that I’ve ever been through a form of experience. Everything you go through builds character. They teach you something. You decide if you want to learn from it," Hurts said.

"I think any situation that God puts you in, I think it’s a situation that you can handle. I embraced everything throughout my whole entire journey."

He would be selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Eagles, and even then, many were displeased by the pick considering Carson Wentz just received a multi-year extension.

Fast forward to Sunday night in Glendale, Hurts has once again proven doubters wrong, leading Philadelphia to the best regular-season record in the NFL, wiping out two playoff teams, and sitting one win away from the ultimate prize in professional football.

And he’s done so by utilizing his arm talent as well as his speed when he tucks and runs outside the pocket. Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have unlocked his talent, and Hurts still thinks there are more heights to be reached.

"The more coaches I’ve been around, I’ve been able to use that to my benefit. Finding out what works best for me. The beautiful part is I always say I’m 24 [years old]. It’s just the beginning," he said.

"Let me tell you something about me: The work is going to be put in regardless. I’ve been raised to be a determined individual. I’ve been raised to never give up."

Hurts is hoping all the hard work, all the determination will come to fruition against the Kansas City Chiefs.