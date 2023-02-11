Jalen Hurts contract extension rumors heat up as Eagles get set to play in Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely due for a payday when it comes time.

The 2022 season saw him turn himself into an MVP candidate and he might have won had he stayed healthy at the end of the year. He helped the Eagles win their first eight games and set them up for a playoff run that led to Sunday's Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts made his mark on a rookie contract but he’s reportedly in line for a nice chunk of change.

There are expectations that Hurts and the Eagles will agree to a contract extension of $50 million a year or more, according to ESPN.

Hurts could be among the quarterbacks who are getting big deals. Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson may ratchet up the quarterback market with their deals, ESPN reported.

A Super Bowl win would do just that for Hurts.

In the regular season this year, Hurts had 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. He added 760 yards on the ground and led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie talked about the possibility of an extension for Hurts and whether he had anything left to prove.

"I don't think he has anything to prove," Lurie told ESPN. "He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field (and) off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better.

"What we're seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness, as he has since high school (and) since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."