Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVII
Published

Jalen Hurts contract extension rumors heat up as Eagles get set to play in Super Bowl LVII

Hurts was 14-1 in 15 starts this season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely due for a payday when it comes time.

The 2022 season saw him turn himself into an MVP candidate and he might have won had he stayed healthy at the end of the year. He helped the Eagles win their first eight games and set them up for a playoff run that led to Sunday's Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Hurts made his mark on a rookie contract but he’s reportedly in line for a nice chunk of change.

There are expectations that Hurts and the Eagles will agree to a contract extension of $50 million a year or more, according to ESPN.

Hurts could be among the quarterbacks who are getting big deals. Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson may ratchet up the quarterback market with their deals, ESPN reported.

SUPER BOWL 2023: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stretches during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stretches during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A Super Bowl win would do just that for Hurts.

In the regular season this year, Hurts had 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. He added 760 yards on the ground and led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie talked about the possibility of an extension for Hurts and whether he had anything left to prove.

"I don't think he has anything to prove," Lurie told ESPN. "He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field (and) off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts puts on his helmet during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts puts on his helmet during practice, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What we're seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness, as he has since high school (and) since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.