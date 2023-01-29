Eagles fans party in the streets, climb up greased poles after team's NFC Championship win

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated like it was 2018.

After the Eagles trounced the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC Championship on Sunday, fans poured out of bars, restaurants and Lincoln Financial Field to celebrate on the streets of the city. Fans were seen climbing poles and creating chaos as their favorite team won.

Fans climbed the poles on the street despite police greasing them up to prevent the climbing, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police were getting their riot gear on preparing for tougher action as the night raged on.

Philadelphia was propelled to victory behind touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. All three players scored rushing touchdowns and Sanders had two of those scores.

Hurts, an NFL MVP candidate, was 15 of 25 with 121 passing yards. He also had 39 yards on the ground on 11 carries with a touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles in rushing yards with 48. Sanders had 42 and Scott had 21.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving with two catches for 36 yards. A.J. Brown had four catches for 28 yards.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. It will be broadcast on FOX.