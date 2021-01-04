Eagles' Doug Pederson defends decision-making in loss to Washington

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson came under fire Sunday night for benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld and making questionable play calls in a close game against Washington.

Pederson was accused of not doing what needed to be done to win the game.

He told reporters he was "coaching to win" but had also planned to give Sudfeld some snaps during the game, according to ESPN. Sudfeld was in the game for the Eagles’ final four drives. Philadelphia was within one touchdown of either taking the lead or tying the game.

"Nate has been here for four years, and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps," Pederson said.

Hurts was asked about being taken out of the game.

GIANTS PLAYERS COMPLAIN AS THEY WATCH PLAYOFF CHANCES SLIP AWAY IN EAGLES LOSS

"As a competitor, I play to win. But you’ve got to trust coach with that," Hurts said.

The rookie quarterback told reporters he was aware of Pederson’s plan to give Sudfeld some snaps.

"I know coach had a plan to go about it the way he did and stuck to his plan," he said.

New York Giants players were hoping the Eagles could pull off a win and give them a playoff spot. The Giants would have won the division with a Washington loss. Giants players complained about the Eagles’ performance during the game.

Logan Ryan talked to NBC Sports’ Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column about the Eagles.

"Wish I could give you the explosive stuff you wanted," the veteran Giants defensive back said. "There will be a lot of opinions about whether they were trying to win. You want to play the game to win, but I don’t play for the Eagles, I don’t coach for the Eagles. It’s their team. Winning six games doesn’t give us much right to get pissed off about this. We didn’t play consistent enough all year to earn it."