Eagles believe Carson Wentz can still be starting quarterback: report

Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the decision by Doug Pederson doesn’t mean that the Eagles organization has lost faith in veteran Carson Wentz.

After another dismal performance, Wentz was benched for the rookie in their Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers. Pederson made the decision just days later to start Hurts, raising concern for Wentz’s future in Philadelphia.

SAINTS’ MALCOLM JENKINS ON RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA: ‘I GAVE EVERYTHING I HAD TO THAT CITY’

There is still a strong belief in him as a starter and that he may just need a reboot, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

“I said this earlier in the week, and I’m going to continue to say it: I truly believe that he can get back to the type of quarterback that he was even a year ago,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “I just think we can get him there, and I look forward to that opportunity.”

Wentz joined the Eagles in 2016 and was a key contributor to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2017. Before suffering a significant knee injury that season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record but was replaced by backup Nick Foles in the playoffs, who eventually led Philadelphia through the playoffs and in the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After recently signing a four-year, $128 million contract, Wentz seems like a shadow of his former self with a career-low 72.8 passer rating, 15 interceptions and 50 sacks.

According to the report, Hurts’ performance against the Saints could complicate the situation. If he plays well, he could finish out the season for the Eagles as Pederson looks to secure his job.

That would mean Wentz would either look for a trade or compete for the starting job next season. Both options may be unlikely given Wentz's stature in the organization and his albatross of a contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A bad start would give Wentz another shot to finish the season strong and thus secure his role as the starter but that could put Pederson back in the hot seat.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.