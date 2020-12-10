Saints' Malcolm Jenkins on return to Philadelphia: 'I gave everything I had to that city'

Malcolm Jenkins returns to Philadelphia on Sunday for the first time since he left the Eagles after fallout over contract negotiations but the New Orleans Saints safety says there’s no bad blood with the team he called home for six seasons.

Jenkins recalled his time with the Eagles on Wednesday and explained his decision to leave was never about the money but instead about the respect.

“I gave everything I had to that city, the team, did everything the coaches asked me to do, did everything to make the players around me better, try to put my best football out there and it just wasn’t valued that much by those who make the decisions,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

“So, for me, it was just more of a principle about respect. I really didn’t care what the money was, but I wanted to see what that respect factor was and it wasn’t valued at what I thought, and so decisions are made and I end up at a place that values what I bring that has really had a history with me and obviously has worked out.”

Jenkins, 32, returned to the Saints for his 12th NFL season after spending the last six in Philadelphia where he was named to three Pro Bowls and helped win the city’s first Super Bowl.

The Eagles declined to extend his contract in his final year and he instead signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints -- the same team where he began his career and where he won his first Super Bowl.

But Jenkins says he’s looking forward to returning to Philly.

“I love that city,” he said. “Given myself, everything I’ve got into that community, invested a lot into that community. And it’s given the same love back to me. So, that city holds a special place in my heart.”

He continued: “Philly was me. It was synonymous at one point in time. So, it’s going to be very nostalgic. I’ve definitely been looking forward to this game kind of all year."

Jenkins’ offseason move has landed him a team that secured its fourth straight playoff berth after winning nine straight games and comes in with the best record in the NFC. In 12 games, he’s totaled 62 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.