Eagles are a year older, wiser, better in Chip Kelly's system

PHILADELPHIA – Chip Kelly helped the Philadelphia Eagles take a giant leap from last place to NFC East champions in his first year as coach.

A year later, they're way ahead of schedule.

"It's light years," Kelly said Thursday after the Eagles wrapped up their first week of organized team activities. Practices are going much faster than this time last year. There are several new players that are still getting acclimated to Kelly's up-tempo offense, but the veterans are setting the pace.

The Eagles added running back Darren Sproles in an offseason trade with New Orleans. They also drafted wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Josh Huff, and Jeremy Maclin is back after missing last season following ACL surgery. But they released wideout DeSean Jackson.

