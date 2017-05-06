Dwyane Wade tweets praise to LeBron James following game 3

Following a 35-point performance from LeBron James, his former Miami Heat teammate and best friend Dwyane Wade tweeted praise for the King.

As you can see it wasn't much, but after another transcendent-type showingfrom the 32-year old James, what more can you say?

James continues one of thebest postseasons of his career, averaging over 34 ppg second only to the '08-'09 playoffs(35.3 ppg) when he was 24 years old. What LeBron James is doing in this year's playoffs at his age is nothing short of amazing and we shouldn't take it for granted. Wade definitely isn't. Along with Wade, we are watching greatness unfold in front of our very eyes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their 10th straight playoff game -- dating back to last year -- 115-94 over the Toronto Raptors to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference playoffs.