Dwight Howard says dog was killed in a hit-and-run: 'Who could be so heartless'

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard said his dog, Sunday, died last week after being hit by a car.

"I’m devastated because you were the dog that never left my side, the dog that stuck to my hip at all times, and the one time you wander off without me being there someone takes you away from me," Howard wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "Who could be so heartless to do this to such an innocent girl with no remorse."

Howard also implored his followers to reach out to him if they had any information "regarding a Belgian Malinois that was hit by a car" on June 18 in Suwanee, Georgia.

Howard wrote that after Sunday was hit, the car "kept going."

"From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog… You were my peace. My protector. A reminder of everything beautiful and calm just like those early Sunday mornings," Howard wrote in his post.

"You hugged like no other. Barked at nothing like it meant everything. And every time I called your name, you came running full speed like your only mission was to love me… You were joy. You were warmth. You were my girl. And your life was cut short too soon. You helped me Smile through all the Storms I’ve been through but what do now that my Sunday Sunshine is gone…

"I’ve been trying to hold this in… I really have but it’s killing me inside to get answers! I need answers and I won’t stop searching until I find out what happen to my beautiful Sunday. Rest in love, Sunday. You’ll always be my baby. I’ll carry your heart with mine forever."

The Suwanee Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

Howard shared several photos and videos of Sunday, including one of both of them on an outdoor basketball court.

When Howard was a starter in the league through the 2017-2018 season, he averaged 17.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He led the NBA in rebounds per game five times in six seasons from 2007 to 2013.

He was the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

