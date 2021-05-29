Dutch soccer star Matthijs de Ligt changes tune on COVID-19 vaccine

Matthijs de Ligt, a current defender for Juventus and a member of the Dutch national team, quickly changed his tune on whether to get the coronavirus vaccine.

De Ligt backtracked on his comments in a tweet Saturday after telling ESPN NL he would avoid getting the shot.

"In my recent interview, I was not clear with my response. In order to clear any doubts: I am absolutely in favour of the COVID-19 vaccination and will take it as soon as possible," he tweeted.

He initially told ESPN NL he thinks he should "be in charge of his body."

"I have not taken a vaccination, it is not mandatory," he told the outlet. "I think you should be in charge of your own body. The risk of infection is always there. I try to come into contact with as few people as possible outside the Dutch national team."

De Ligt finished his second season with Juventus of Italy’s Serie A. He played in 29 matches and managed to score one goal during the season. He played in 29 matches in 2019-20 when Juventus finished on top of Serie A.

He came over from Ajax, where he helped the club finish in either first or second place between 2016 and 2019.

De Ligt will be on the Dutch team for Euro 2020, which was pushed back to June because the global pandemic shut the sport down last year. Netherlands play Ukraine on June 13 in the first group stage match.