Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIV Golf
Published

Dustin Johnson responds to awkward question about wife Paulina Gretzky

Johnson was among the biggest names to jump to LIV Golf

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dustin Johnson finished tied for second place in LIV Golf’s latest event outside Chicago over the weekend – only three strokes behind British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Johnson was asked an awkward desert island question regarding his wife Paulina Gretzky on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC, is seen during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC, is seen during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?" a person from a social media company, according to Sports Illustrated.

Johnson smiled and laughed off the question.

"I can’t answer that question," he said.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU GETS TANGLED IN GALLERY ROPE AT LIV GOLF EVENT

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson tied the knot in April. The two had been dating for a while, and she was there with Johnson supporting him when he won the Masters in 2020.

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife, Paulina Gretzky, after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston in a playoff at The Oaks golf course at The International on Sept. 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts.

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife, Paulina Gretzky, after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston in a playoff at The Oaks golf course at The International on Sept. 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The two began dating in 2013 and share two sons.

Johnson was one of the biggest PGA Tour names to jump over to LIV Golf over the course of the year. He resigned his membership from the Tour. He said in February he was committed to the Tour.

It was unclear what changed. Johnson was apparently lured away from the Tour by an appealing offer. According to The Telegraph last week, Johnson signed a $125 million deal – although the length of that deal was not immediately known.

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC plays his shot from the 18th tee during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC plays his shot from the 18th tee during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His second-place finish came after he won the Boston event earlier this month. The tour heads to Bangkok in October.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.