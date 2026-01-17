Duke star quarterback reverses decision to stay at school, enters transfer portal hours before deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke star quarterback Darian Mensah changed his mind at the last minute and entered the transfer portal hours before it closed.

Mensah, 20, submitted his paperwork to transfer Friday, just before the midnight deadline for FBS and FCS players to enter. In December, Mensah said he would return to Duke for his redshirt junior season after contemplating declaring for the NFL Draft.

Instead of returning for his second season with the Blue Devils, Mensah will be looking for a new college team.

"I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal," Mensah posted to X.

He was reportedly set to enter the second year of a two-year deal that would pay him up to $4 million, according to ESPN. Mensah’s decision to leave Duke on the final day of the transfer portal leaves Duke in a tough position, as they have little available options in the portal to replace him.

Duke’s 2025 backup quarterback, Henry Belin IV, already transferred to Missouri State after entering the transfer portal.

Mensah only spent one season at Duke after transferring from Tulane the prior offseason. His lone season was successful, as he helped lead Duke to an ACC title, beating No. 17 Virginia 27-20 in overtime for Duke’s first outright ACC championship win since 1962.

Mensah earned second-team All-ACC honors, completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,973 yards with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions. His 3,973 passing yards led the ACC.

