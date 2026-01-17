Expand / Collapse search
Duke Blue Devils

Duke star quarterback reverses decision to stay at school, enters transfer portal hours before deadline

Darian Mensah said in December that he was going to return to Duke

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Duke star quarterback Darian Mensah changed his mind at the last minute and entered the transfer portal hours before it closed.

Mensah, 20, submitted his paperwork to transfer Friday, just before the midnight deadline for FBS and FCS players to enter. In December, Mensah said he would return to Duke for his redshirt junior season after contemplating declaring for the NFL Draft.

Instead of returning for his second season with the Blue Devils, Mensah will be looking for a new college team.

Darian Mensah in action

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 6, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

"I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal," Mensah posted to X.

He was reportedly set to enter the second year of a two-year deal that would pay him up to $4 million, according to ESPN. Mensah’s decision to leave Duke on the final day of the transfer portal leaves Duke in a tough position, as they have little available options in the portal to replace him.

Darian Mensah celebrates

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 6, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

Duke’s 2025 backup quarterback, Henry Belin IV, already transferred to Missouri State after entering the transfer portal.

Mensah only spent one season at Duke after transferring from Tulane the prior offseason. His lone season was successful, as he helped lead Duke to an ACC title, beating No. 17 Virginia 27-20 in overtime for Duke’s first outright ACC championship win since 1962.

Mensah earned second-team All-ACC honors, completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,973 yards with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions. His 3,973 passing yards led the ACC.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

