Niklas Hagman and Corey Perry each netted a 1 victory over the struggling Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Jonas Hiller stopped 17-of-18 shots to lead the Ducks to their fourth win in their last five games.

Dany Heatley scored and Josh Harding made 23 saves as the Wild dropped their fifth straight game and their 20th over their last 25 contests.