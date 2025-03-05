Devils star Jack Hughes out for season following hard crash into boards

There was Team USA friendly fire over the weekend, but it wound up costing one of the star's seasons.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury from his vicious spill with Jack Eichel on Saturday.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday.

In their game in Vegas against the Golden Knights, the Devils were looking to get at least one goal back late in the third period. Nico Hischier took a shot, and Hughes could not corral the rebound. Hughes then collided with Eichel and crashed into the boards hard.

Both played in the 4 Nations Face-Off for the Stars and Stripes last month and were paired on the same line; Eichel immediately checked on Hughes.

Hughes skated off the ice hunched over as his right arm appeared to dangle. New Jersey provided little updates except that he had flown back east the day after the injury; on Wednesday, they announced that he underwent surgery in Colorado.

"Obviously, it didn't look good…" Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game. "It's tough to see, especially it's a similar play he got called on earlier in the period."

Luke Hughes, Jack’s brother, was emotional when he entered the locker room as the media gathered to conduct a postgame interview, according to The Associated Press.

It's been a cold stretch for the Devils, and another star on the team, Dougie Hamilton, recently suffered an injury, as well. During the holidays, the Devils were in first place in the Metropolitan Division, but they are 10-13-3 since Christmas.

Their playoff spot, with 19 games left in the season, should be safe. But, some teams are creeping closely behind with games in hand. Either way, a team that was once considered a Stanley Cup contender is now anything but, with their best player out until next season.

If they hold on to the playoff spot, it would be their second time making the playoffs in the last three seasons after making it just once from 2013 through 2022.

This is now the second season in a row Hughes will have played 62 games, as he dealt with injuries last year, as well. He had 27 goals and 40 assists this season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

