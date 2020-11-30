Drew Lock's mom defends Broncos QB after COVID-19 crisis

The mother of Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock came to the defense of her son after he and three other quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for their game Sunday for breaking the NFL’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

She accused the NFL of making an example of the team.

According to the Associated Press, that the four quarterbacks weren’t wearing their masks the whole time they were together on Wednesday as required by the league’s pandemic protocols – just a day before Jeff Driskel tested positive.

Lock apologized in a statement on Sunday before the Broncos were forced to go with Kendall Hinton as their starter. But his mother, Laura Lock, released another statement on her Twitter account trying to clear up any misconceptions around her son.

“Shame – shame on the many for thinking that they can speak of others in damning ways. Here is the truth – Drew and the QB room requested permission to watch film. They came to the facility on their own time to put in more work. His leadership which seems to be in question by some brought them to this predicament; Drew asking for more commitment of his QB room than a normal NFL day. Drew and the QBs even requesting a room at the facility rather than risking ‘trouble’ and meeting at an off campus site,” Laura Lock wrote.

“This is a group of 4 men that had tested negative that day and are with their people – their ‘ecosystem’ as we tell our children and friend groups. They let their guard down, they did not wear their masks the entire time they were in their socially distanced environment. …. It’s unfortunate – not damning. Does Drew take this virus seriously – ask his sister who visited and had to quarantine and test before arriving. Ask his girlfriend who has asked to not travel to away games. Ask his Dad and I who stay in a hotel on game weekends rather than his home.

The NFL should take equally harsh treatment with others who have spread COVID-19 throughout the league.

“Oh and by the way he does not have Covid – he wasn’t the one with covid and I pray nightly, I hope he doesn’t nor anyone else get Covid," Lock's mother said. "Let’s interrogate those in the NFL that do have Covid – how safe were they being? Who was in their ‘ecosystem’ that shouldn’t have been or were they just not wearing their masks all the time?"

Using her son and others as an example is shameful, she said.

“As a parent, an educator, a friend, a co-worker, a boss – using people to make an example of a situation is wrong," Laura Lock said. "The NFL used one of their own as an example – this is where the shame is.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the team might discipline the quarterbacks if the league doesn’t take any measures.

“We're going to consider all that and try and see what the league has — if they have anything planned. And if not, then we'll take our measures,” he said. “Everything's on the table, but right now I would say it's more in the fine mode.”