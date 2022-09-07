LIV Golf's Talor Gooch calls out Billy Horschel after 'hypocritical' remark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch is biting back after being called "hypocritical" by seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel ahead this week’s BMW PGA Championship, where 17 players will face their former members in what will be the rival league’s biggest showing on the DP World Tour since drawing away several of the Tour’s top players.

The defending champ at Wentworth called out Gooch and Abraham Ancer by name during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, claiming that they never "supported" the DP World Tour until now — seemingly because world ranking points aren’t offered at LIV Golf tournaments.

"Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch … You’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the (European tour). Why are you here?" Horschel said. "You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it."

"It’s pretty hypocritical," he continued, "to come over here and play outside LIV when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf."

Gooch, who has one win on the PGA Tour, took to social media after being called out by name to point out that Horschel has played in just six European Tour events since turning pro.

"He supports what's best for his career. Like all of us do," he said in the tweet.

He also responded to comments made by Jon Rahm, who echoed Horshel’s remarks about the world ranking points.

"What I don’t understand is some players that have never shown any interest in the European tour, have never shown any interest in playing this event, being given an opportunity just because they can get world ranking points and hopefully make majors next year."

"World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play. Name a top 50 player in history who hasn't chased world ranking points," he said in a separate tweet.

The LIV golfers who are European Tour members are allowed to play at Wentworth while their suspension for playing in the inaugural event of the breakaway series is under appeal. Their Ryder Cup status is also subject to legal appeals.

The tournament begins Thursday and will run through Sunday.

"They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday," Rory McIlroy said during his press conference taking one final jab at LIV Golf players: "It will be the fourth day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.