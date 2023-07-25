Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill resolves dispute with man he was accused of assaulting at marina

The incident occurred on June 18 at the Haulover Marina

Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina.

Hill's attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney.

Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

The NFL reportedly requested video footage from the incident.

Hill, a 29-year-old All-Pro, will begin his second training camp with the Miami Dolphins this week. He led the Dolphins with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in 2022.