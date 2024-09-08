Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill detained hours before game vs Jaguars

Hill was seen on the road near Hard Rock Stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to be detained by police on Sunday morning just hours before the team was set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars to start the season.

Videos on social media showed Hill in handcuffs with several police officers around him. Other photos showed Hill on the sidewalk with the stadium in the background. Hill was seen in gray sweatpants and a white tank top.

Tyreek Hill vs Commanders

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) throws the football before preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium.  (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the star NFL player was detained by police over an alleged driving violation.

"I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today," Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Miami released a statement.

Tyreek Hill vs Cowboys

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes his position on the field during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said on X. "He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. 

"Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

The five-time All-Pro is looking to build upon a fantastic 2023 season. He was garnering MVP attention through most of last season. He finished the year with 119 catches for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions. He led the league in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Hill will be in his third season with the Dolphins but Miami is still looking for that elusive playoff victory.

Tyreek Hill at camp

Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on after a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season – an AFC Wild Card victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.