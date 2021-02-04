Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa focused on second-year leap amid rumored uncertainty

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed confidence Thursday that he is part of the franchise’s future.

Amid swirling Deshaun Watson trade rumors and a strange rookie season in which he and Ryan Fitzpatrick shared starting time, Tagovailoa said on the NFL Network he was the quarterback that Miami has been looking for since Dan Marino retired.

"What I can do is just control what I can control. My focus is being the best person that I can be. Working hard. Making this Year 1 to Year 2 jump in the NFL," he said.

Tagovailoa added that working on perfecting his craft instead of going through rehab, which happened between his transition from college to the pros, will be helpful in making the leap in his second season.

"First off, this will be my first offseason," he said. "I think having an offseason where I can now try to focus on other things aside from the rehab side of things, I can focus more on film work, I can focus more on my footwork, my pocket presence, things like that."

Tagovailoa managed to start nine games in 2020 and won six of them. He finished with 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with a 64.1 completion percentage in 2020.

Miami finished the regular season 10-6. The franchise has only won 10 or more games three times since 2003.

The Dolphins are rumored to be a trade destination for Watson. The Houston Texans quarterback reportedly named Miami and the New York Jets as top landing spots should the Houston Texans trade him.