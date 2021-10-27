Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa responds to Deshaun Watson trade rumors: 'I am the quarterback of this team'

As rumors continue to swirl around the Miami Dolphins dealing for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson days before the trade deadline, Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa isn’t oblivious to the ongoing news.

According to the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa is positive he will remain the Dolphins' quarterback.

"I have utmost confidence and trust I am the quarterback of this team. Off conversations, I've had with Flo[res] ... I'm confident," Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday, referring to Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

The Miami Herald reported that Tagovailoa said he never thinks about whether he or Watson will be the team’s starting quarterback next week and beyond. He added that he only hears about the Watson rumors when the Dolphins’ PR team tells him about it.

Tagovailoa was also asked if he feels wanted by the Dolphins.

"I don’t not feel wanted," he responded.

The Dolphins have lost six games in a row. Tagovailoa, who has played in only four games due to a rib injury, has 835 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.