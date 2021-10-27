Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa responds to Deshaun Watson trade rumors: 'I am the quarterback of this team'

According to the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa is positive he will remain the Dolphins' quarterback

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As rumors continue to swirl around the Miami Dolphins dealing for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson days before the trade deadline, Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa isn’t oblivious to the ongoing news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tua Tagovailoa (1) of the Miami Dolphins scrambles with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.  

Tua Tagovailoa (1) of the Miami Dolphins scrambles with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.   (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa is positive he will remain the Dolphins' quarterback.

"I have utmost confidence and trust I am the quarterback of this team. Off conversations, I've had with Flo[res] ... I'm confident," Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday, referring to Dolphins coach Brian Flores. 

The Miami Herald reported that Tagovailoa said he never thinks about whether he or Watson will be the team’s starting quarterback next week and beyond. He added that he only hears about the Watson rumors when the Dolphins’ PR team tells him about it.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS IS 'HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE' IN GREEN BAY

Tagovailoa was also asked if he feels wanted by the Dolphins.

"I don’t not feel wanted," he responded.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) react after a pass thrown by Tagovailoa was intercepted during the second half of a game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) react after a pass thrown by Tagovailoa was intercepted during the second half of a game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins have lost six games in a row. Tagovailoa, who has played in only four games due to a rib injury, has 835 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com