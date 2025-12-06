Texas Tech dominates BYU to win first-ever Big 12 Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in program history, Texas Tech are Big 12 champions.

No. 4 Texas Tech beat No. 11 BYU 34-7 on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium behind a strong defensive performance. Texas Tech improved to 12-1 with the win, the first 12-win season in program history.

BYU scored on their opening drive, but didn’t score again. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who is likely to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, had 13 tackles in the win.

BYU went up 7-0 early, but Texas Tech scored 13 points in the second quarter to take a 13-7 lead into halftime. Texas Tech kicker Stone Harrington nailed a 23-yard field goal to open the scoring for the Red Raiders to make it 7-3.

On the Red Raiders' ensuing offensive possession, Harrington had another field goal opportunity, this time from 48 yards out, but missed, to keep the score 7-3.

BYU had little offensive success after the missed field goal, but BYU head coach Kalani Sitake took a gamble on fourth down. On fourth and seven on their own 42-yard line, Sitake called a fake punt, but the pass was incomplete.

The Red Raiders capitalized on the good field position, as quarterback Behren Morton connected with wide receiver Coy Eakin for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 10-7.

The Texas Tech defense gave their offense a chance to score before the half ended with another stop of the BYU offense, and they tacked on another field goal to make it 13-7.

BYU’s offense remained listless in the third quarter. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier tried to make a play on third down deep in his own territory, but linebacker Ben Roberts jumped and snared the pass, giving the Red Raiders great field position after the interception.

It was the first of two interceptions for Roberts on the day, as he also picked off Bachmeier in the fourth quarter with an impressive one-handed catch.

The Texas Tech offense made good use of the field position as running back Cameron Dickey scored on an 11-yard rush on the first play after the interception to put the Red Raiders up 21-7.

Texas Tech had another field goal to go up 24-7 after the touchdown and then sealed the game with Eakin’s second touchdown catch of the game. Morten hit Eakin in the flat, who then took care of the rest himself on the 24-yard score.

The win locks Texas Tech into the College Football Playoff.

