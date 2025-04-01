Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman suffers freak injury in shower, manager says

Freeman missed Monday's game against the Braves

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
John Smoltz on Dodgers vs. field, Yankees' expectations and favorite Barry Bonds story | Bear Bets Video

John Smoltz on Dodgers vs. field, Yankees' expectations and favorite Barry Bonds story | Bear Bets

John Smoltz joined Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the field, New York Yankees' expectations and his favorite Barry Bonds story.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s 2024 season ended on the highest of notes, but 2025 has already gotten off to a slippery start for the World Series MVP.

Freeman missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves after he slipped in the shower and hurt his surgically repaired right ankle. He suffered the mishap at home and came to the ballpark on the off day Sunday for treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Freddie Freeman flips the ball

Freddie Freeman tosses to first for an out against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, March 29, 2025. (Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images)

"He had a little mishap entering the shower," manager Dave Roberts said. "Kind of swelled up a little bit."

Roberts said Freeman’s ankle wasn’t exactly 100% before the accident, but he still came out of the gate with two home runs and four RBI to start the year when the team was in Tokyo.

MLB ALL-STAR JURICKSON PROFAR SUSPENDED 80 GAMES FOR VIOLATING PED POLICY

Freddie Freeman and Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty hugs Dodgers' Freddie Freeman after receiving his World Series championship ring prior to a baseball game, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow," Roberts said. "For the most part, he's always kicking and screaming (to play)."

Freeman played the entire MLB postseason with a tweaked ankle after he sprained it in late September. However, he came alive against the New York Yankees and delivered one of the most epic World Series performances in recent memory.

The first baseman had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in his ankle.

Dodgers players smile

Dodgers, from left, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts pose with their rings during a World Series champion ring ceremony before the Detroit Tigers game, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman was an All-Star for the sixth time in seven seasons. MLB didn’t have an All-Star Game during the 2020 season. He had 22 home runs and 89 RBI in 147 games for the Dodgers last season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.