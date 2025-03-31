MLB All-Star Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games for violating PED policy

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will be suspended for the next 80 games for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Per MLB's policy, even after Profar returns from suspension, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason.

MLB announced the suspension in a statement on Monday.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a performance enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Profar is effective immediately," the statement read.

The Braves released their own statement addressing the suspension.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience," the team said.

Profar was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024 at age 31. He finished the season with career-bests in batting average at .280, home runs with 24 and RBI with 85. Profar was also hit by the most pitches in MLB last season with 18.

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January.