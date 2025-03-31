Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves

MLB All-Star Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games for violating PED policy

Profar signed 3-year, $42 million deal with Braves in January

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will be suspended for the next 80 games for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Per MLB's policy, even after Profar returns from suspension, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason. 

MLB announced the suspension in a statement on Monday. 

Jurickson Profar looks on field

Jurickson Profar is shown during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a performance enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Profar is effective immediately," the statement read. 

Jurickson Profar batting practice

Jurickson Profar takes batting practice before Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Braves released their own statement addressing the suspension. 

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience," the team said. 

Jurickson Profa

Jurickson Profar of the Atlanta Braves is shown during the first inning against the Padres in San Diego on March 30, 2025. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Profar was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024 at age 31. He finished the season with career-bests in batting average at .280, home runs with 24 and RBI with 85. Profar was also hit by the most pitches in MLB last season with 18.

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January.

