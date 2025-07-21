Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw throws tantrum in dugout after tough outing vs Brewers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clayton Kershaw’s frustrations boiled over on Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-5.

Kershaw allowed three runs — one earned — in 4.1 innings. He struck out two batters. He was removed in the middle of the fifth inning. Milwaukee scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at three. The Dodgers took the lead in the bottom of the fifth.

As Kershaw went back to the dugout, the future Baseball Hall of Famer slammed his glove and hat onto the bench. The Brewers came back with three runs in the sixth inning and controlled the game from there en route to the win.

Kershaw was less than forthcoming with reporters in his postgame availability.

"I don’t make anything of it. They beat us. We need to play better tomorrow," he said. "I don’t have much to say. I’m going to get myself in trouble, so let’s just call it."

The Dodgers committed three errors in the win.

The 11-time All-Star is 4-1 in 11 starts for the Dodgers this season, the 18th of his career. He has a 3.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts. He was coming off of the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers fell to 58-42 on the year as they look to contend for another World Series title. The Brewers improved to 59-40 and completed the season sweep of the Dodgers.