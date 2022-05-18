Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers broadcast team comes down with COVID-19, will not travel on upcoming road trips

The Dodgers crew will not travel to games against the Phillies or Nationals

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dodgers announced Wednesday that a few members of their broadcast team have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Los Angeles will not travel its broadcasters to the upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington. The broadcasters will call the games from the confines of Dodger Stadium, as they did during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Dodgers issued the following statement: