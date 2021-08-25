Dodgers' AJ Pollock steals home run from Padres' Manny Machado

Manny Machado thought he had it. San Diego Padres fans thought he had it.

In reality, it was Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock who had it.

Machado and the Padres were down one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and had a runner on first Tuesday when he came up to bat against Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. The star third baseman looked like he was bringing down rain with a moonshot to left field at Petco Park.

Pollock tracked the ball to as far to left field as he could go and stole the ball away from fans who were looking to take home a souvenir.

"I embarrassed myself the last time I went up to rob a homer...I wanted to jump early so I didn't hit the wall this time," he told Sportsnet LA after the game.

Pollock then delivered in the seventh inning when he hit a two-run single that scored Justin Turner and Corey Seager to push the Dodgers’ lead to three runs.

Los Angeles would hold the lead and win the game, 5-2. Pollock finished 1-for-4 with the two RBI.

The Dodgers, who are 9-1 in their last 10 games, are only 2.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The team has a stranglehold on the first wild card slot while the Padres are fighting with the Cincinnati Reds for the second one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.