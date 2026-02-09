Disturbing allegations emerge in Falcons rookie's arrest in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details emerged Monday in the arrest of Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr.

Pearce was arrested outside of Miami last week and is facing several felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police. Pearce was involved in a domestic dispute with his WNBA girlfriend, Doral police said.

He posted $20,500 bond on Sunday and was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility. He was ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.

Pearce allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car being driven by his girlfriend and struck a police officer while he tried to flee law enforcement, ESPN reported, citing a criminal complaint from the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office.

The alleged victim told police that she noticed Pearce was following her in a white luxury vehicle and when she stopped at a red light, the NFL player tried to open her vehicle. The victim said she started to drive toward the Doral Police Department, while Pearce allegedly followed her. As she got closer to the station, she said Pearce cut her off and collided with her head on.

Doral police officers responded to the scene, according to ESPN. An officer reportedly pulled a gun on Pearce to try to force him to get on the ground and end the incident, but he allegedly got back into his car and drove away. He allegedly struck an officer as he drove away.

Pearce later crashed his vehicle and was accused of resisting arrest.

"We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth," Pearce’s lawyers told ESPN. "Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well."

The Falcons said they were "gathering more information" about the incident, but face the decision of whether to keep him rostered as the official start of the 2026 NFL season is weeks away.

Pearce was third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was at the NFL Honors on Thursday night in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.