Dez Bryant predicts NFC East team will win Super Bowl this year, takes shot at Giants

The NFC East may have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season, but that isn’t deterring Dez Bryant from predicting which division will be taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

Bryant, the Dallas Cowboys legend, is confident in predicting that a team from the NFC East will once again hoist the trophy when Super Bowl LX comes to a finish.

"That’s the division to watch. I think the Super Bowl is coming out of the East this year," Bryant told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest.

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the trophy, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in a dominant performance in New Orleans.

The Eagles are expected to be the team to beat once again out of the NFC, let alone the East division, as they return all of their key offensive players, including Saquon Barkley, who received an extension on top of the deal he signed with Philadelphia this past offseason.

But Bryant’s loyalties haven’t wavered from his former Dallas squad, a group under new leadership in head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

After dealing for George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bryant thinks the Cowboys’ offense can explode this year.

"It opens up a lot," Bryant said. "I don’t know how you don’t be successful with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb on the field at the same time. It’s going to cause a lot of trouble. Schotty got to get in there and figure out the best scheme to score points. If we score points, we’re good."

Bryant intends on heading down to Texas for the team’s training camp to see how Schottenheimer is getting the group moving before Week 1. He believes the longtime NFL coach, who is in his first year as a head coach, is already establishing the right culture.

"I love everything he’s been doing as of late," Bryant said. "You gotta give him his credit. He’s got the energy flowing in the building, the guys are happy to be there, and the guys would run through a wall for him. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going on."

But there are also the Washington Commanders, one of the most surprising teams in 2025 after rookie Jayden Daniels led the team to its first NFC Championship Game in decades. They lost to the Eagles, but there’s a lot to love about Washington, moving forward with Daniels at the helm.

Now, the final team in the division is one of Bryant’s old rivals. And to this day, he doesn’t mind sending shots their way.

"The NFC East is crazy right now. Look at the Commanders, the Eagles, [the Cowboys] now. Giants, they’re still at the bottom, I’m sorry," he said. "But [first-round pick Jaxson] Dart has a chance to be special."

With the NFC East facing the NFC North and AFC West divisions during the regular season, the Giants, with Russell Wilson expected to lead the way at quarterback, may have a tough time getting back into the playoffs.

But Bryant believes the other three teams from the division could be primed to make a run. Of course, he’s hoping it will be the Cowboys getting back into the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s, but it will be fun to watch how this division shakes out with the rest of the competition.

