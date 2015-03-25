Detroit WR Ryan Broyles out for season after rupturing Achilles tendon

Detroit wide receiver Ryan Broyles is dealing with another season-ending injury.

Coach Jim Schwartz says Broyles has a ruptured Achilles tendon and will have surgery Tuesday. Broyles was hurt in Sunday's 31-30 win over Dallas.

Broyles' rookie season in 2012 was halted when he went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He also tore the ACL in his left knee when he was a senior at Oklahoma.

The 25-year-old Broyles has eight catches this season. His injury leaves the Lions thin at wide receiver beyond star Calvin Johnson. Nate Burleson is making his way back after injuring his arm in a car crash last month.