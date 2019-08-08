Detroit Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse suffers broken leg in preseason game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse’s NFL season may have ended even before his team’s first preseason game was over.

After just the fifth play of the game, Kearse was carted off the field with an apparent broken leg and other injuries during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots in Detroit.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS' JALEN RAMSEY REVEALS TACTIC HE USED IN COLLEGE TO GET INTO OPPONENTS' HEADS

Video shows New England defender Terrence Brooks rolling into Kearse’s ankles as he and another Patriot pursue a Detroit ball carrier. Kearse was attempting to throw a block for his teammate.

Kearse, 29, a native of Washington state, played college football at the University of Washington. He started his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and was a member of that club’s Super Bowl championship team following the 2013 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kearse later played for the New York Jets before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in June.

New England went on to defeat Detroit, 31 to 3.