Detroit Golf Club shuts down ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic as crews work to clean up storm aftermath

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to begin on Thursday

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Grounds teams at the Detroit Golf Club are already being hailed as "MVPs of the week" ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic as they got to work Monday, clearing out the debris of fallen trees behind after a massive storm left more than 70,000 residents in the area without power. 

Videos posted to social media on Monday showed large trees uprooted on the course by a storm that hit the area on Sunday. 

A general view of the the Detroit Golf Club

A general view of the 18th hole at the Detroit Golf Club North Course on June 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

"Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday," the tournament tweeted out with drone footage of the aftermath. 

According to the Detroit News, golfers were set to appear on the course Monday morning but were held off until noon. There was reportedly no significant damage to the course.

"Practice facilities and the clubhouse will open to PGA Tour players beginning at noon today," tournament officials said in a statement, via the outlet. 

A general view of the the Detroit Golf Club

A general view of the the Detroit Golf Club. (Getty Images)

"Due to necessary cleanup, the golf course will remain closed until further notice."

A car outside the golf course was crushed by a tree that uprooted during the storm. 

"I got off work, went to go home and then I saw my car and there was a tree on top of it," 20-year-old Yuri Didoszak told FOX 2 Detroit. "It's my first car."

A general view of the the Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Mortgage signage is seen in the water along the 14th and 15th holes during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, more than 73,000 residents were without power on Monday morning. 

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to begin on Thursday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.