Designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback, says she had to shut down request from Kamala Harris

Kristin Juszczyk hit the big time.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk began designing her own clothes after admittedly getting "so sick" of the "rotation of four shirts" she had for her husband's games.

So, she took it upon herself to use her creativity to make her own clothes, and they quickly went viral.

She made a Travis Kelce-themed jacket for Taylor Swift, and even last month, Livvy Dunne sported a Juszczyk-designed jacket for the Paris Olympics.

But there was one A-list celebrity she had no choice but to shut down: the vice president.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Juszczyk said she got a request from Kamala Harris, a 49ers fan, at the worst time: she had been in full-on Super Bowl mode.

"During the Super Bowl, I got a text from my agent, and that’s when things were going crazy. He was like, ‘Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.’ I’m like, ‘What company?’ He’s like, ‘The country,'" she said.

"Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time. But that’s always a funny story that stuck out to me. I’m like, ‘This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House.’"

It's quite the turnaround for Juszczyk, who says at one point she was too scared to give her designs to anybody.

"I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I’m a perfectionist at my heart, and [it would bring] it to a whole other level if I were handing it to somebody else. I’m no professional whatsoever, I’m completely self-taught," she said.

"But I finally took that leap of faith last year, and it’s been such a fun process. I’m learning every single day. I love a challenge. I love being able to pick up new things in life and learn it. This is something that, no matter how long I do it, I’ll always be learning."

