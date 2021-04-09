Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Published

Deshaun Watson finds support from O.J. Simpson amid sexual misconduct allegations

The former NFL star said he can empathize with the Texans quarterback

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
O.J. Simpson shared his two cents on the Deshaun Watson controversy on Thursday.

Simpson -- who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, and was later convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007 -- segued from talking about Sam Darnold being traded to the Carolina Panthers into the Watson allegations.

Watson is facing several accusations of sexual misconduct, including exposing himself to women during massage sessions, among other allegations.

Simpson said Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater should look at going to the Houston Texans if the Watson drama ends with him leaving the Texans.

"I’m a big fan of Deshaun’s -- the man has always had a sterling reputation and I’m a guy that knows what accusations can do to your reputation," Simpson said, laughing into the camera.

DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSER MUST IDENTIFY HERSELF, TEXAS JUDGE RULES

"Anyway, I’m a little confused. Twenty-two women have come out accusing him of wrongdoing and I’m a little confused because in my entire life I think I’ve had four massage therapists and two of those were guys. I’m a little confused as to why he went through so many of them and I’m sure there’s a lot that have not accused him of anything," the former NFL star said.

"I would hate not to see him play again. I know we have to let the system work itself out. But my prayers are with him."

Watson and his lawyer Rusty Hardin won a key court battle on Friday morning. A Texas judge ruled the woman accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct must reveal herself. Hardin cited Texas law in a special exemption filing on Thursday to compel the court to make the ruling.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_