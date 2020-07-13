Reaction to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts 'frustrating,' ESPN anchor says

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts on social media last week left ESPN anchor Sage Steele “frustrated,” she said Friday.

Steele expressed her bewilderment in a tweet that Jackson’s posts weren’t more widely condemned like how Drew Brees’ opinion on kneeling for the national anthem was in June.

EAGLES 'PENALIZED' DESEAN JACKSON OVER ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS

“Thank you. I posted it on my IG page last night. Frustrating to see the lack of outrage for what Desean said, which was undeniably worse than what Brees said. Are we all in on holding ppl accountable for insensitive remarks? Or only when it’s convenient for us?” she responded to a tweet about speaking out on the Jackson issue on ESPN’s flagship program “SportsCenter.”

Steele posted her segment talking about Jackson’s posts in a video on Instagram. She was responding to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman asking to take Jackson to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and in turn have Jackson take him to the museum of African American History and Culture.

“’Silence is Compliance,’” Steele wrote. “Diversity, tolerance and acceptance must be a way of life for all of us, all the time...not just when it’s convenient. Thank you, @edelman11.”

SAINTS' MALCOLM JENKINS CALLS DESEAN JACKSON'S ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS 'A DISTRACTION'

Jackson posted passages from a book that falsely quoted Adolf Hitler on his Instagram Stories. He also praised anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan in separate Instagram posts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the same people who tore Brees apart for his posts were mostly silent. Jackson even received support from teammate Malik Jackson and ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson.