Derrick Henry's 2 touchdowns propel Titans to victory

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards helping the Tennessee Titans snap a three-game skid beating the Carolina Panthers 17-10 on Sunday.

This was just the fourth game in Music City this season for the Titans (4-7), who played at home only once over the past seven weeks. Tennessee improved to 4-0 when playing at Nissan Stadium this season.

Arden Key had a sack and forced fumble recovered by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who also had one of four sacks by Tennessee. Denico Autry had two, the second just two plays before the Titans forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs with 1:55 left to seal the victory.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 185 yards and was sacked only once despite an offensive line featuring a pair of rookies in left tackle Jaelyn Duncan in his first NFL start and left guard Peter Skoronski.

Carolina (1-10) started a three-game road swing by losing its fourth straight. The Panthers now are 0-6 on the road.

Bryce Young threw for 194 yards. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft helped Carolina hold the ball much of the second half, but the Panthers managed to cap only one possession with Chuba Hubbard’s 5-yard TD run to open the third quarter pulling within 17-10.

Tennessee never trailed as Henry capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that used up 9 minutes, 36 seconds of the first quarter with a 1-yard TD run.

The Panthers managed a 50-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro. Key sacked Young and stripped him of the ball, which was recovered by Simmons. Henry converted the turnover into his second TD of the game, a 10-yard run.

Nick Folk put Tennessee up 17-3 at halftime with a 53-yard field goal.

HENRY'S LATEST

Henry's second rush of the game, a 5-yarder, put him over 9,000 yards rushing for his career as the 38th in NFL history to reach that mark. Henry also has at least 80 TDs rushing before turning 30, putting him in even more exclusive company as the eighth with that combination. He joined Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk.

The two-time NFL rushing champ's 1-yard TD run moved him past Corey Dillon and tied Jim Taylor for 17th all time. His second TD gave Henry sole possession of that spot with 84 rushing TDs.

INJURIES

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. hurt an ankle, returned but couldn't finish. Starting LG Chandler Zavala hurt his right knee when rolled up from behind in the second quarter when both he and LB DJ Johnson (neck) went to the locker room. S Vonn Bell hurt a shoulder. None returned. ... OL Cade Mays hurt an ankle when tossed aside by Simmons for a sack late in the third quarter. He didn't return.

UP NEXT

Panthers continue the road swing at Tampa Bay.

The Titans wrap up a two-game homestand by hosting Indianapolis.