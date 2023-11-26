Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Brian Daboll, Wink Martindale have 'tension' amid team's struggles, NFL insider says

The Giants entered Sunday's game against the Patriots 3-8

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants have struggled mightily this season – on both sides of the football – and the effect it’s had on the team appears to have rippled to the coaching staff.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday on the pregame show there’s a lot of tension between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants coaches talk

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale during the New York Jets game on Aug. 28, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Brian Daboll, great offensive coach, Wink Martindale, great defensive coach, these guys are in a bad place," Glazer said. "Bad place to the point where I don’t see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe even during the season. There could be a mutual parting of the ways.

"When I talk to people inside that organization, they’re saying that the tension between these two – you can feel it. It’s just getting worse and it’s odd that it’s happened considering how much success they had last year together."

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS REACHED OUT TO JAELAN PHILLIPS AFTER HE SUFFERED ACHILLES TEAR IN SAME STADIUM

Brian Daboll vs the Cowboys

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants reacts during the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Giants are coming off of a win against the Washington Commanders last week but frustration was high in their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Daboll and Martindale appeared to get into a spat on the sidelines.

JJ WATT BLASTS NFL OVER LIONS STAR'S FINE: 'THIS. IS. STEALING. MONEY.'

"Dabs said something to me after the game about that, and he and I talk all the time, but in those two situations, I talked to him about what happened, because one thing about our defense – we don’t give up a whole lot of big passing plays – and I credit the secondary to that and (Cowboys defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson) and we gave up some big plays in the passing game, which you all saw," Martindale said earlier this month, via Sports Illustrated.

"So, I told (Daboll) what happened on the coverages. That was it right before the half. And then coming back out, he had just got done at that time talking to the trainers, and we were talking about who wasn’t coming back for the third quarter during that time, and that turned into whatever it turned into, but there was nothing to it."

Wink Martindale vs Vikings

Wink Martindale before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants play the New England Patriots on Sunday. New York is 3-8 and the Patriots are 2-8.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.