Denny Hamlin pulls off Richmond victory over dominant Martin Truex Jr

Denny Hamlin picked up his second win of the season as he held off Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond Raceway on Sunday night.

The race went into overtime after an incident involving Larson and Bubba Wallace with about two laps to go. Larson got loose and checked up the track with two laps to go, causing Wallace to get into the back of him and spin him.

The leaders pit and Hamlin came out ahead with Logano behind him. Larson was able to have a good pit stop and get back ahead of Wallace, who fell to 16th on the restart.

Hamlin got a good jump to restart the race and was able to fend off Truex. The No. 19 led for a majority of the race and his frustrations boiled over at the end, bumping Larson a few times after the race was over.

Truex was frustrated talking to Fox Sports, believing that Hamlin got a jump ahead of crossing the line in the restart zone. The broadcaster said NASCAR wasn’t investigating the final laps.

Truex led 228 of the 400 laps.

It was a hometown win for Hamlin – and the 53rd of his career. He already picked up a victory at the Food City 500 two races ago and appears to be in the driver’s seat for the NASCAR playoffs.

Logano needed a good finish after a brutal start to the season. He finished below the top 25 in three of the first seven races. He was 22nd at Bristol and 11th at the Circuit of the Americas. A second-place finish should boost his confidence heading into Martinsville next week.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.

Larson picked up a Stage 1 victory and Truex won Stage 2.