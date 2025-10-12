Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders seemingly stunned over potential fine for Colorado fans storming field after win

Colorado topped No. 22 Iowa State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders ended a skid against teams ranked in The Associated Press top 25 poll on Saturday with a 24-17 victory against No. 22 Iowa State.

Buffaloes fans at the stadium in Boulder spilled out of their seats and onto the field after the victory, even as the public address announcer warned fans the school will possibly be fined by the Big 12 Conference for their part in the field storming.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado fans celebrate

Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field on Oct. 11, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Deion Sanders gestures toward referees

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders gestures to referees after a call against Iowa State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sanders was perplexed that the celebration would garner a fine.

"Is it a fine?" Sanders asked after the game. "Come on, man. That ain’t right. ... I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it."

The crowd immediately ran to midfield after Colorado star quarterback Kaidon Salter took a final knee to end the game.

"I mean, hats off to our security team. They do a good job ushering me in (to the locker room)," Sanders said. "But I love to see it. I really do."

Kaidon Slater gets ready to throw

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter throws a pass against Iowa State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

2025 CFP TITLE ODDS: OSU FAVORED; BAMA RISES AFTER THIRD-STRAIGHT WIN

Colorado will possibly receive a $50,000 fine for the incident.

"How is it $50,000 for rushing the field?" Sanders said. "Wow. Shoot. I’m sorry. Wow, 50 grand."

Two weeks ago, the Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 for directing expletives and religious slurs toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as BYU defeated the Buffaloes 24-21. 

Deion Sanders gets ready to take the field

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders waits to take the field with players ahead of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado also received a $25,000 fine last season when the crowd rushed the field during an overtime win over Baylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue