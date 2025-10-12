Deion Sanders seemingly stunned over potential fine for Colorado fans storming field after win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders ended a skid against teams ranked in The Associated Press top 25 poll on Saturday with a 24-17 victory against No. 22 Iowa State.

Buffaloes fans at the stadium in Boulder spilled out of their seats and onto the field after the victory, even as the public address announcer warned fans the school will possibly be fined by the Big 12 Conference for their part in the field storming.

Sanders was perplexed that the celebration would garner a fine.

"Is it a fine?" Sanders asked after the game. "Come on, man. That ain’t right. ... I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it."

The crowd immediately ran to midfield after Colorado star quarterback Kaidon Salter took a final knee to end the game.

"I mean, hats off to our security team. They do a good job ushering me in (to the locker room)," Sanders said. "But I love to see it. I really do."

Colorado will possibly receive a $50,000 fine for the incident.

"How is it $50,000 for rushing the field?" Sanders said. "Wow. Shoot. I’m sorry. Wow, 50 grand."

Two weeks ago, the Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 for directing expletives and religious slurs toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as BYU defeated the Buffaloes 24-21.

Colorado also received a $25,000 fine last season when the crowd rushed the field during an overtime win over Baylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.