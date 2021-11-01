Deion Sanders hospitalized

Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital.

So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, we really don’t know. The only hint Sanders relayed is that he has undergone some "recent surgeries."

Sanders released an entire statement on social media.

"Sanders did not go into detail about his medical condition, but his positivity is a good sign. The 54-year-old previously confirmed that he was recovering from foot surgery," wrote Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports. "Reports then indicated he was also dealing with a ‘very serious’ illness."

Jackson State has won both of the games Sanders missed and is 7-1 on the season. Running backs coach Gary Harrell has filled in for Sanders on an interim basis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders, 54, was a defensive back, kick returner, and occasionally wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens from 1989-2005.

He also spent nine seasons as a Major League Baseball outfielder.