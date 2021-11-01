Expand / Collapse search
Deion Sanders hospitalized

Sanders released an entire statement on social media

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital.

So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Well, we really don’t know. The only hint Sanders relayed is that he has undergone some "recent surgeries."

Sanders released an entire statement on social media.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"Sanders did not go into detail about his medical condition, but his positivity is a good sign. The 54-year-old previously confirmed that he was recovering from foot surgery," wrote Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports. "Reports then indicated he was also dealing with a ‘very serious’ illness."

Jackson State has won both of the games Sanders missed and is 7-1 on the season. Running backs coach Gary Harrell has filled in for Sanders on an interim basis.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sanders, 54, was a defensive back, kick returner, and occasionally wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens from 1989-2005.

He also spent nine seasons as a Major League Baseball outfielder.