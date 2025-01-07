Titans, with No. 1 draft pick, fire general manager Ran Carthon

The Tennessee Titans secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a loss in Week 18. However, general manager Ran Carthon will not be making that selection.

The team announced on Tuesday that, after two seasons, they have parted ways with Carthon.

The Titans were 3-14 this season, and 9-25 over the past two years with Carthon at the helm.

Titans team owner Amy Adams Strunk informed Carthon that the team would be making a change on Tuesday morning.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course," Strunk said in a statement.

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

Despite the firing of Carthon, head coach Brian Callahan will return next season.

President of Football Operations Chad Brinker will lead the search for their new general manager.

In the Titans statement, Brinker listed what he will be looking for.

"I think the general manager position is unique to their respective organizations. This particular job, what we'll be looking for is someone who has spent their career as a scout, is a top-flight, top-level evaluator who has spent the majority of their career projecting college players to the National Football League, they've had a major hand in setting the draft board in preferably a consistent, winning organization, and you can see their fingerprints all over the roster," Brinker said.

"It is someone who wakes up every single day and the only thing they think about is building a roster, evaluating players, watching tape, working with the coaching staff. And, not just someone who knows how to collect talent, but someone who really understands how to build a team and how all the pieces fit together that I can work with not only in the short term, winning today, but building for the future, the long term, and understanding how all those pieces fit together. If you make a decision here, how it impacts a decision down the road, and really understand the full puzzle.

"At the end of the day, this person is going to be all ball, all day. They are going to focus on the roster and the coaching staff, and I'll continue in my role with handling all the other areas that surround the center of our program, scouting and coaches. So, I will support that person. But we are looking for a general manager who wakes up every day and is focused on building the team."

Whoever the new general manager is, they are armed with the top pick in the draft, and a little over $61 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

The big question for their new general manager is what they want to do at the quarterback position, after second-year quarterback Will Levis struggled this season.

