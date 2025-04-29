Deion Sanders fires off cryptic message after son's NFL Draft fiasco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders has yet to fully share his opinions on his son Shedeur’s slide in the draft from being a projected first-round pick to the eventual fifth-round pick he was.

On Monday, the drama around the Cleveland Browns draft pick began to subside slightly, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer fired off a cryptic social media post on X.

"A lie don’t care who tells it or repeats it. Its goal is to be heard. The truth could be standing right in front of u consistently for years but u don’t see it because a lie is in your mind," he wrote. "The Truth may not be as popular as a lie but the Truth wins in the end."

Sanders did not elaborate further, and it was not exactly clear what he meant by "a lie."

The theories over why Sanders fell to the first round ranged from teams not liking him because he is a "strong Black man" to "Kaepernick-like collusion" from teams. At least two NFL players chimed in with what they believed was a message from teams to Sanders.

ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody gave a simple reason as to why Sanders slid on "Get Up."

"I think the NFL sent a message, saying you’re not that dude. Honestly. The overwhelming message I saw when Shedeur slid to the fifth round, the NFL was basically saying you’re not that guy. You’re good but you’re not that guy," the two-time Super Bowl champion said.

"I’m here to tell everyone out there, everyone who watches the NFL Draft, who loves the NFL, trust me when I tell you this, if you’re that guy, they’re gonna pick you in the first round because the NFL and all these teams are in the winning business. If you can help a team win, they are going to pick you.

"The NFL clearly felt that Shedeur Sanders was a good prospect, but he wasn’t what the young people call, he wasn’t him. And then, on top of that, you factor in all the celebrity and everything that comes with Shedeur Sanders. … And I’m not the one that’s downplaying. It’s the NFL who ultimately said, you know what, when you combine that fact that we don’t think you are him, and you have all this celebrity and everything that comes with you, that is the ultimate recipe for why you found yourself in the fifth round."

Former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III also weighed in.

"Shedeur Sanders should not have dropped out of the first three rounds of the NFL draft. He dropped out of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft because it’s 100% personal," Griffin said, via Awful Announcing. "NFL GMs, scouts, and the NFL at large are trying to teach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders a lesson.

"A lesson that they didn’t teach the Mannings when Eli said he wasn’t going to play in San Diego, a lesson that they did not teach Andrew Luck and his family when he was the perennial No. 1 draft pick from the time he was a freshman in college, a lesson that they did not teach Baker Mayfield when he came out of Oklahoma, and a message that they did not teach Joe Burrow when he came out of LSU. So what do I mean by all of that? What I mean is that all of these guys had the confidence, many of them had the bravado that is similar to what Shedeur Sanders has. But none of them were punished in the way he’s been punished."